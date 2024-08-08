49ers reject major bid for Leeds United ace

Leeds United have lost some of their key players this summer after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites have suffered on and off the pitch in recent times with the Championship club struggling financially after they lost the Play-off final against Southampton.

In the summer transfer window, Leeds have lost Archie Gray to Tottenham and Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United in big money moves, making their financial condition much better.

More players could leave the club before the transfer window shuts down at the end of the month.

Wilfried Gnonto is the latest player to be linked with a move away from Elland Road.

According to Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have rejected a bid of £23m for Gnonto from Everton.

Leeds United hope to keep Willy Gnonto at Elland Road and rejected a £23m bid for him from Everton this summer. As it stands he’s in prime position for a start now that Crysencio Summerville has gone. Chance to be a main man if he wants it.#lufc https://t.co/tb18PFHpFj — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) August 6, 2024

The Whites want to keep the player at the club but the Toffees hold long term interest in his services.

With Gray and Summerville leaving the club, it is hard to see Gnonto stay at the club, particularly when a Premier League club wants to sign him.

Gnonto deserves to play in the top flight of England and just like his former teammates, he should push for a move away from Elland Road this summer.