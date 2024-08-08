Liverpool are moving swiftly in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

With transfer talks progressing rapidly, the Reds are working hard to secure the Spanish star’s services before the summer window closes.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday night that they have zeroed in on Martin Zubimendi as their top target to bolster their midfield.

Following Fabinho’s move to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League last summer, the Reds have been in search of a top-class defensive midfielder, and Zubimendi fits the bill perfectly.

They are reportedly willing to activate Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause to bring the Real Sociedad midfielder to Anfield and as per last night’s report from The Athletic, if the player wants to leave, the Spanish club will not come in his way.

However, reports emerged today claiming that Real Sociedad, led by the manager Imanol Alguacil are leading a drive to persuade the 25-year-old to stay put for one more season.

Agreement Reached Between Liverpool and Real Sociedad?

But Liverpool might not need to worry much. As per journalist Pedro Almeida’s latest update, there is an agreement in place between the two clubs for the transfer of Spain’s Euro 2024 star.

Almeida confirmed on X:

“Agreement in place between Liverpool and Real Sociedad for the transfer of Martin Zubimendi. €60m transfer fee.”

??? Agreement in place between Liverpool and Real Sociedad for the transfer of Martin Zubimendi. €60m transfer fee. #LFC — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) August 8, 2024

Martin Zubimendi will solve Liverpool’s No. 6 problem

Liverpool have been searching for a defensive midfielder to fill the void left by Fabinho who left to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last summer.

While they signed Wataru Endo as a short-term fix, new manager Arne Slot might not be see him as a long-term fit for his team.

Martin Zubimendi, who shone during Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign, is seen as the perfect candidate to anchor their midfield moving forward.

Zubimendi’s performances in the Euros demonstrated his exceptional ability to control the game from a deep-lying position. His defensive strengths and composure on the ball make him an ideal fit for Slot’s side, potentially solving the club’s long-term needs in the No. 6 role.