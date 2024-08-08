Arsenal in advanced talks to sign versatile star with 27 goals & 30 assists

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a move for Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, with the Gunners looking to secure the Real Sociedad star as they strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Mikel Merino has been a standout performer for Real Sociedad in La Liga and recently shone at Euro 2024, where his performances caught the eye of several top European clubs.

Arsenal, keen to bolster their midfield options, have intensified their efforts to sign the 27-year-old, particularly in light of Liverpool’s strong interest in Merino’s teammate Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal in advanced talks with Real Sociedad for Merino

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have already agreed on personal terms with Merino, who has reportedly chosen the North London club over potential moves to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The transfer fee being discussed is said to be over €25 million, with both clubs currently negotiating the payment terms and structure of the deal.

Romano provided the latest update on X:

“Arsenal remain in active talks to complete Mikel Merino deal, more steps to follow. Merino has agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, clubs keep working on deal structure/payment terms; fee over €25m. Atlético and Barça, already informed of Merino’s desire to join AFC.”

Merino would be a great signing for Arsenal

Merino joined Real Sociedad in 2018 from Newcastle United and has since become a key figure in their midfield.

Over his five-year tenure with the club, he has made 242 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 30 assists.

His versatility is a significant asset, as he can play in various midfield positions as well as in central defence.

If the North London side can successfully secure Merino’s signature, he would be a great addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.