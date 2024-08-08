Arsenal star’s career at the club is over after Gunners omit him from squad list

Arsenal have taken a huge decision on the future of one of their players, or so it seems by what they have done.

The Gunners have permanently signed David Raya this summer along with defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

More signings are expected to come at the club soon but they are currently focused on shipping out players who are no longer in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta.

One such player is left-back Kieran Tierney, who spent time away from the club last season on loan.

However, his future is uncertain at the Emirates Stadium since Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all ahead of him in the pecking order for the left-back position.

According to talkSPORT, the Scottish left-back’s career at the club is over after he was completely left out of the team’s squad list for their preseason match against Bayer Leverkusen.

He was omitted from the club’s pre-match programme, hinting that the club no longer consider him a part of their plans for the future and he could be allowed to leave this summer.

He is currently out with an injury but as per talkSPORT, players are not completely omitted from the squad list even if they are injured.

Kieran Tierney not listed in the Arsenal squad in the matchday programme. pic.twitter.com/IwDbs9Hx15 — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) August 7, 2024

It was a huge surprise as Kierney was left out of the team’s match day programme.

He spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad and others have taken his place in the starting line up.

With Arteta making the left side of his defense even stronger this summer after signing Calafiori, Tierney has moved further away from the starting line up at the Emirates Stadium.

Kieran Tierney should consider Arsenal exit

It is time for Tierney to move away from the Emirates Stadium and make a fresh start elsewhere.

His Arsenal career has been affected by some serious injuries but when he is fully fit, he has performed well for the Gunners.

The North Londoners would be hoping to find buyers for the left-back as the player would not be getting enough playing time at the club and keeping him just to warm the bench makes no sense when there is already enough depth in his position.