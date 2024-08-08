Aston Villa are reportedly in line to rival RB Leipzig for the signing of Feyenoord full-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Villains have been one of the Premier League’s busiest teams this summer. Unai Emery has already made eight first-team signings including bringing in Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

However, looking to bolster his options at right-back, as well as at left-back, Emery, according to Fabrizio Romano, has added Geertruida to his shortlist of possible options.

The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in Feyenoord’s first team since he was promoted from the club’s under-19s in 2018. The Rotterdam-born defender is just one appearance away from making his 200th for the club.

Aston Villa to battle RB Leipzig for Lutsharel Geertruida

He could be on the move before he reaches the 200 appearance milestone though. A long-term target for RB Leipzig, and now also wanted by Villa, the right-back will need to decide his future before the start of the new 2024-25 season.

Emery’s only has two right-backs registered — Poland international Matty Cash and youngster Kosta Nedeljkovic so the Spaniard’s desire to recruit another senior right-back makes a lot of sense.

Cash is a valuable squad player but needs competition and 18-year-old Nedeljkovic, who was signed at the start of the year, completed the season with Red Star Belgrade, so has yet to make his debut for the side.

Geertruida’s possible signing would solve both of these issues for Emery. The Feyenoord star has a wealth of experience already including playing European football; something the Villains are preparing for after finishing fourth last season.