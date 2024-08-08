Contact made: Barcelona considering surprise move for top Bayern Munich star

Barcelona would like to add a new wide player to their squad this summer and it is being reported that the Catalan club have made contact with the representatives of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.

The 28-year-old is a player Hansi Flick knows very well having worked with the French talent in Munich and the German coach will have strong feelings towards the player as he scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final as Bayern defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0.

The Bavarian club won the treble that season and Coman contributed with eight goals and seven assists across 38 games in all competitions.

Overall, Flick managed Coman in 63 games and the winger would produce 13 goals and eight assists while working under the German coach.

The former Bayern boss is now considering reuniting with the Frenchman as Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that contact has been made between the winger and Barcelona over the past few days. The La Liga giants have been told that a loan deal is possible, which will be music to the Catalan outfit’s ears given their financial issues.

However, nothing is concrete or serious yet as Barca are still hopeful of signing Athletic Club’s Nico Williams before the summer transfer window shuts.

Barcelona could make a late move for Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman

A move for Williams is not realistic for Barcelona this summer, therefore, the likelihood of the Catalan club making an attempt to sign Coman towards the end of the window is high.

Plettenberg states that Barca need to offload some players and free up wage space before a deal can be done, which in itself shows that a move for Williams is not possible if the La Liga club have to do this before submitting a loan proposal.

The signing of Coman would be a risky one for Barcelona as the winger has declined in recent seasons and has been very injury-prone.