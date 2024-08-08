Man United in dialogue with two clubs over potential midfielder signings

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with both Burnley and Monaco over potential midfielder transfers, with Sander Berge and Youssouf Fofana on the agenda.

That’s according to Dharmesh Sheth via his official account on X below, with the Sky Sports News journalist explaining that Man Utd have had contact with Burnley over Berge, while a dialogue is still open with Monaco over potentially snapping up Fofana from the Ligue 1 giants.

See below for the latest details on the situation, with United clearly keeping busy as they look for upgrades on their current midfield options, with Scott McTominay possibly someone who could leave Old Trafford this summer, as Fabrizio Romano told us earlier today…

Manchester United have held initial talks with Burnley over midfielder Sander Berge. United exploring conditions of a deal. 3 years left on contract. Dialogue open with Monaco over Youssouf Fofana after initial approach. Final year of contract. #MUFC #BurnleyFC #ASMonaco — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 8, 2024

Berge has had a decent spell at Burnley, though some fans might question if he’s really done enough to earn a move to a top club like United at this point in his career, whereas Fofana probably looks like the player with the higher ceiling who could be just what Erik ten Hag’s side needs in that area of the pitch.

Berge seems likely to be available after Burnley’s relegation as he’ll surely be someone who wants to be back playing in the Premier League as soon as possible, so it will be interesting to see if that boosts the Red Devils.

MUFC have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, while there’s also been a shake-up to Ten Hag’s coaching staff with the arrival of club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.