Chelsea will make approach this week for transfer of 21-year-old

Chelsea will reportedly make an approach for the transfer of Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb this week, or may even have already done so, according to Simon Phillips on Substack.

The Blues have been linked with the 21-year-old before, and he’s an exciting talent who could surely have more of an impact in the Premier League if he were able to play more often, just as Cole Palmer showed when he made the move from the Etihad Stadium to Stamford Bridge this time last year.

Bobb has struggled with the competition at Man City, but he’s always looked an exciting talent when he has got on the pitch, so it would be interesting to see what he could do at a club like Chelsea.

The Palmer deal ended up being a big success for Chelsea, but it remains to be seen if Bobb would be able to replicate that flying start in west London, as we simply haven’t seen enough of him yet to know how much of a gamble the move could be.

Still, it looks like one to watch as Phillips suggests things will be happening this week at Chelsea’s end, with Bobb a concrete target, and certainly someone who looks like he’d fit the transfer strategy of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Chelsea have signed a number of the world’s best young players under the current ownership, though it’s debatable if the strategy is working, as many signings such as Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke are arguably yet to show their full potential.

Bobb might be different, but one also imagines the success of the Palmer deal last summer will make City think twice about selling to their Premier League rivals again.

It may also be that Bobb will look at the CFC project and not be convinced it’s the right place for him after seeing how players like Mudryk have gone backwards since moving there.