Manchester United are preparing to take on bitter-rivals City in this year’s Community Shield.

The Red Devils secured their place in the pre-season Wembley showpiece after beating Pep Guardiola’s men 2-1 in the 2023-24 FA Cup final.

Elsewhere, City booked their spot after pipping Arsenal to the title and being crowned Premier League champions for a sixth time.

The cross-town rivals will now square off on Saturday afternoon in London.

However, just 48 hours before kick-off, United’s Bruno Fernandes and City full-back Joao Cancelo were spotted out and about enjoying each other’s company.

The pair are believed to have shared a meal, which, of course, will raise questions over how seriously the two Portugal internationals take their domestic rivalry.

No one tell Roy Keane…