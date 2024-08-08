(Photo) Man United star pictured out with City rival just 48 hours before Community Shield

Manchester United are preparing to take on bitter-rivals City in this year’s Community Shield.

The Red Devils secured their place in the pre-season Wembley showpiece after beating Pep Guardiola’s men 2-1 in the 2023-24 FA Cup final.

Elsewhere, City booked their spot after pipping Arsenal to the title and being crowned Premier League champions for a sixth time.

The cross-town rivals will now square off on Saturday afternoon in London.

However, just 48 hours before kick-off, United’s Bruno Fernandes and City full-back Joao Cancelo were spotted out and about enjoying each other’s company.

The pair are believed to have shared a meal, which, of course, will raise questions over how seriously the two Portugal internationals take their domestic rivalry.

Bruno Fernandes (right) and Joao Cancelo (left) went out for dinner together ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield.

No one tell Roy Keane…

