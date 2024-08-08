Liverpool have still not made a new signing so far in the summer transfer window.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Reds are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

New manager Arne Slot has claimed that he is happy with his squad and he should be considering the quality at his disposal.

However, there is a need for new additions to the team that finished third in the league last season and failed to win the Europa League when many expected them to win it.

Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi shows that the club have realised that a new midfielder is needed despite Jurgen Klopp signing a number of new midfielders last summer.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has raised concern about the Reds’ midfield and claimed that he fears for the midfield position ahead of the new season.

While speaking on The Overlap, he mentioned three Liverpool players who cannot run and the Reds lack energy in the midfield.

He said: “I think the interesting thing is that when you look at Arne Slot play it looks a bit more technical than Jurgen Klopp.

“He’s a Dutch coach and when you think about what Jurgen did in that position he brought Fabinho in. I’m not sure Arne Slot is going to bring that type of footballer in.

“I think he wants someone who can get on the ball and play. I thought Mac Allister did that role a lot for Liverpool last season.

“Liverpool definitely lack legs and energy in midfield. If you think about how they finished last season it was Mac Allister, Endo and Harvey Elliott as the midfield three.

“All got great strengths but none of them can run. When I look at that position, I say it’s a fear, I don’t know if Liverpool will bring any in, but if it’s a total footballer will he be too similar to Mac Allister last season, and you lacked that physical presence, that energy to protect the back four.”

Liverpool need a midfield controller who can pass the ball

Carragher is spot on with his assessment and it is clear that a new presence is needed in the Liverpool midfield, someone who can control the game with his passing quality.

Endo and Mac Allister played that role last season but the former is more known for his defensive quality while the latter is an attack minded player.

Zubimendi is the ideal player for the Merseyside club who can play the role that Carragher has mentioned.

The Liverpool legend has claimed that Slot would be hoping to bring in a player who is not similar to Fabinho as the Dutch coach would prefer someone who is a better passer of the ball.