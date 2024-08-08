Crystal Palace have reportedly emerged as the front-runners to seal the transfer of Chelsea defender and West Ham United target Trevoh Chalobah this summer.

The Blues have made Chalobah available for transfer in this window, with the 25-year-old missing out on a place in Enzo Maresca’s pre-season squad.

Chalobah has been linked with West Ham in recent times, but reports now suggest Chalobah to Palace could actually be the deal to watch.

Chalobah might not come cheap, but he looks like someone who’d be a good investment for a club like Palace, and many CFC fans will be wondering if it’s even the right decision to be selling him instead of other less impressive performers like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

With Palace at risk of losing Marc Guehi to Newcastle, it looks like smart business to have someone like Chalobah lined up as a replacement.

Guehi has been a key performer at Selhurst Park and it won’t be easy to find someone to fill that void, though Chalobah looks like one of the better options realistically available at this moment in time.