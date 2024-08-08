Chelsea officially confirm another signing as busy transfer window continues

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of highly-rated young defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

The 19-year-old Argentine talent had been on the Blues’ radar for several weeks, with renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that the two clubs had reached an agreement.

The deal, valued at £15.6 million, sees Anselmino sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

However, as part of the agreement, the young defender will remain on loan at Boca Juniors for the 2024-25 season, allowing him to continue his development in Argentina before joining the Premier League side.

He joins the list of emerging talents Chelsea have signed from South America recently, which appears to be part of their latest transfer strategy under Todd Boehly.

Like Anselmino, they have similar deals agreed for the likes of Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez, and Independiente del Valle.

Chelsea are having a busy transfer window

Chelsea have been active in the current transfer window, making several high-profile signings to bolster their squad.

This includes: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Omari Kellyman, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Caleb Wiley, Estevao Willian, and striker Marc Guiu. The club has invested close to €129m in new players so far.

At the same time, Chelsea have also offloaded several players, generating approximately €101m in sales.

Among those who have departed are Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, and Omari Hutchinson. Additionally, Conor Gallagher is expected to complete a move to Atletico Madrid for a fee of around €42m, further contributing to the club’s transfer activity.