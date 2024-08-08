David De Gea update: Romano confirms former Manchester United star is on verge of joining European club

Manchester United FC
Posted by

David De Gea is on the verge of signing for Italian side Fiorentina.

This has been confirmed by multiple reports, including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Serie A heavyweights are closing in on the deal, which is awaiting the official confirmation from the Spaniard.

He is expected to sign a one-year contract with an option to extend for another season and will earn €3m per season.

Romano shared the following update on X:

“Fiorentina are closing in on David de Gea deal, just waiting for Spanish GK confirmation to book medical tests. One year contract plus option for further season around €3m net salary per season. Almost there.”

More Stories / Latest News
Ligue 1 club open talks with Arsenal to sign 25-year-old
Bizarre situation at Chelsea as Blues add eighth goalkeeper to squad for €20m
Chelsea officially confirm another signing as busy transfer window continues

Manchester United’s treatment of David De Gea

David De Gea has been without a club since leaving Manchester United last summer.

Despite his significant impact at Old Trafford, where he made over 500 appearances and won multiple trophies, United chose not to renew his contract, opting instead for André Onana as their new first-choice goalkeeper.

Manchester United’s treatment of David De Gea has been criticised by many
More Stories / Latest News
Ligue 1 club open talks with Arsenal to sign 25-year-old
Bizarre situation at Chelsea as Blues add eighth goalkeeper to squad for €20m
Chelsea officially confirm another signing as busy transfer window continues

The decision marked a bittersweet end to De Gea’s nearly 12-year tenure with the club, leaving both the player and many supporters disappointed.

The move to Fiorentina represents a new chapter for De Gea, offering him the opportunity to continue his storied career in Serie A.

More Stories David de Gea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.