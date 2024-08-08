Defender spotted at Newcastle despite leaving the club

Newcastle United player who left the club this summer was spotted on the training ground again.

Paul Dummett was released by the Magpies this summer after a long term association with the club having come through the club’s youth ranks.

The defender has made over 200 appearances for the club but he was considered surplus to requirements by manager Eddie Howe and that is why he was allowed to leave the club.

The defender was released along with other players like Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius, Kell Watts and Jeff Hendrick.

If the Magpies had qualified for Europe, he might have been offered a new deal by the club but Newcastle failed to do that, bringing Dummett’s time at the club to an end.

Picture credit – Instagram/pauldummett

Dummett posted a picture on his Instagram account, showing that the player is training at the Newcastle United facilities.

He posted a photo from the Newcastle’s Darsley Park training centre, showing that he is keeping fit this summer after his release from the Premier League club.

The player is set to find a new club and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Dummett has been a great servant of the club and during his time at St James’ Park, he played in a number of different positions and roles to make his contribution.