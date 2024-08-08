Erik ten Hag admits summer signing was “very bad” for Man United last season

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has surprisingly admitted that 2023 summer signing Mason Mount had a “very bad season” at Old Trafford but still has faith in the midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

The Englishman completed a £55m move to the Manchester club last summer after deciding to leave Chelsea having spent his whole career with the West London team.

The decision was a big one for Mount as the 25-year-old was a player the Stamford Bridge faithful adored having come through their youth system to become a Champions League winner; however, the switch to Old Trafford has not worked out for the midfielder so far.

Last season was a disaster for the former Chelsea star as his campaign was plagued with injuries and that stopped him from building up any momentum.

When Mount did play, the Englishman was not very good and finished the campaign with just one goal and one assist across 20 games in all competitions.

The 25-year-old will be like a new signing for Ten Hag this season and the Dutch coach has faith in the player despite stating that the midfielder had a “very bad season” last time around. The Man United boss will be trying to help the former Chelsea star rediscover the form that led to the Red Devils buying him and if he is successful, Mount could be in for a top campaign.

Mason Mount had “a very bad season” at Man United admits Erik ten Hag

Speaking ahead of Man United’s clash with Man City in the FA Community Shield on Saturday, Ten Hag commented on Mount and has shown faith in the 25-year-old ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

“We know he’s a high-class player and just bringing skills in,” the Dutch coach said via Fabrizio Romano.

“Last season, he had a very bad season, a very tough season for him because of all the injuries, and now we are very pleased he had a good pre-season.

“I’m sure he can do great.”