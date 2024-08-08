“The interest remains..” – Fabrizio Romano drops huge Chelsea transfer update

Chelsea have made a number of new signings this summer after the arrival of manager Enzo Maresca at the club.

The Blues have strengthened all the positions in their squad following a disappointing season under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Samu Omorodion is set to become their latest addition in a busy summer transfer window.

It does not feel like Chelsea’s transfer business will end there with the Blues now focused on offloading some of the players who are not a part of their future plans.

The Premier League giants have chased Victor Osimhen for a very long time and they have been heavily linked with the Nigerian attacker.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on their interest in the Napoli attacker.

Romano explained on Playback:

“Will Chelsea go for Osimhen? I told you for Osimhen, in many different ways that there are no changes.

“Nothing is happening today. People are saying that Chelsea left the race for Osimhen, I’m not aware of this. People are saying that Chelsea are accelerating for Osimhen, I’m not aware of this. People are saying that Chelsea are getting closer for Osimhen on a loan, I’m not aware of this.

“No changes of Osimhen. As of today, the interest remains, but Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan. What happens in one week, two weeks, three weeks, we will see. We can’t predict the future, but Osimhen today, nothing is happening.”

Chelsea need another striker to add depth to their squad

The Blues may need another striker this summer even after the signing of Omorodion.

They have reportedly decided to let Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana leave the club and that would leave them with only Nicolas Jackson and Omorodion as the only recognised strikers at the club.

A deal for Osimhen might be complicated though as his release clause is massive and the Blues are not willing to pay that.

An experienced striker like Osimhen would be ideal for the west Londoners as the others are either too inexperienced or not the finished product to lead the line for the Premier League giants.