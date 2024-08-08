Fabrizio Romano’s overnight update will have Liverpool fans eating out of the palm of his hand

Up to this point, things have been very quiet on the transfer front this summer for Liverpool Football Club.

The Arne Slot era got underway in an understated manner, with the Dutchman and his staff going about their business in a professional manner, seemingly preferring to give themselves a few weeks to see what they already had in situ in terms of playing staff before tinkering in certain positions.

That way of working may not have pleased an Anfield faithful desperate for some new faces about the place, but the new man in charge has to be allowed to work as he sees fit, and trusted in the same way that Jurgen Klopp was.

Positive news for Liverpool on Zubimendi

Success will take time, of that there’s little doubt, but the club appear to be close to a sensational signing which should allay supporter fears that the club aren’t going in the right direction.

News that the club were interested in Real Sociedad’s Spain international, Martin Zubimendi, a long-term Arsenal target, came out of the blue, but some overnight news from CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, should have Reds fans jumping for joy.

??? Liverpool remain confident to sign Martín Zubimendi, with talks ongoing as reported earlier today. There’s still work to do but #LFC on it. https://t.co/FCmDeLYOgN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2024

Romano, posting on X (formerly Twitter), noted that Liverpool ‘remain confident’ of landing their man.

That type of language wouldn’t generally be used in a public forum by reporters unless they’ve been briefed that a particular transfer has a decent chance of getting over the line.

Given how well Zubimendi has played for Real Sociedad and Spain for the past few seasons, Liverpool will be getting themselves and accomplished and experienced midfielder who will certainly improve that area of the pitch.

La Real’s expected loss is very much Liverpool’s gain.