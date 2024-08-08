Chelsea have discussed potential Premier League transfer raid this week

Chelsea have reportedly discussed the name of Evan Ferguson in transfer discussions this week, according to Simon Phillips on his Substack.

The Brighton and Republic of Ireland international striker has long been considered a fine young talent, even if his form dipped in the second half of last season.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid, but Phillips has listed a number of other strikers that could still be on the Blues’ radar.

Among those is Ferguson, who has supposedly been discussed by the decision makers at Stamford Bridge this week.

It remains to be seen if these internal talks will lead to anything more concrete or advanced in terms of an approach to Brighton or to the player, but it seems like it could be one to watch.

Ferguson transfer: Is he good enough for Chelsea?

This time last year there would surely have been a great deal of excitement about links between Ferguson and Chelsea, but many fans will now be questioning if the 19-year-old is really up the standard to take this team forwards.

It may be that Ferguson can still turn his form around, and he’s got time on his side, but he surely won’t be first choice for CFC right now, and is perhaps just being monitored as one for the future.

Elsewhere in Phillips’ piece, Victor Osimhen is mentioned as no longer looking that likely, even if the Napoli star is not considered impossible.

The Nigeria international would surely be more what Chelsea need right now, though it would also raise the question as to why they bothered pursuing a deal for Omorodion.

Brighton have often had to sell a number of their star players, and that includes the likes of Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea in the last couple of years.