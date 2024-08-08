Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is expected to be named as one of the club’s vice captains according to reports.

Fernandez upset a number of his team-mates earlier this summer when he went live on Instagram chanting a racist and homophobic song about French footballers with his Argentina team-mates after their Copa America success.

Chelsea have subsequently dealt with the matter and consider it closed internally, although FIFA are thought to still be investigating the video and Fernandez could still end up with a possible ban.

Fernandez expected to be named one of Chelsea’s vice captains

The World Cup winner was handed the captains armband by Reece James in the second half of their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

After the game Enzo Maresca described the midfielder as an important player and said he was a well respected member of the squad.

“He’s one of the important players,” the 44-year-old told reporters.

“To be honest, I think when we changed Reece, he gave the ‘bracelet’ to Enzo and this shows how Enzo is respected inside the squad. I think it’s quite clear.”

The Times have reported that the Argentina international is expected to be named as one of the Chelsea’s vice captain’s despite only being at the club for 18 months.

Ben Chilwell was the club’s vice captain last season, but this news would suggest Maresca is going to have several vice captains.

Fernandez arrived at Chelsea from Portuguese giants Benfica in January 2023 for a then British transfer record of £106.8m

The 23-year-old played through the pain barrier last season, but missed the final six games of the season to undergo surgery on a hernia issue which had been causing him problems.

It’s a big season for Fernandez, who will likely be handed a key role in the middle of the park, and his partnership with Moises Caicedo will no doubt be key to Chelsea’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Blues have their final pre-season game against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge on Sunday before they begin the season at home to Manchester City on August 18th.