Former Barcelona star who broke Maradona’s record gets arrested in Andorra

Javier Saviola, the former Barcelona and Argentina striker, spent a night in prison after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to reports from local outlet Altaveu, Saviola was returning from a private party in Andorra when he was stopped by local police. He tested positive for 1.10 grams of alcohol in his blood, exceeding the legal limit by 0.6 grams.

Following his arrest, Saviola was taken into custody and spent the night in prison. He now faces the prospect of losing his driving licence for a year.

Javier Saviola’s football legacy

Saviola, who joined Barcelona in 2001 from River Plate, enjoyed a prolific career, making 172 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 72 goals, and providing 30 assists.

Before his time in Spain, Saviola made headlines in Argentina by breaking Diego Maradona’s long-standing record as the youngest player to win the golden boot in top-flight Argentinian football while playing for River Plate.

His illustrious career saw him play for several other Spanish teams including Real Madrid, Sevilla and Malaga and ended up moving back to River Plate in the end where he ultimately retired.