Club chief said they were “trying to get out” of transfer deal with Chelsea which is now set to go through

Atletico Madrid supposedly told Valencia they were trying to get out of their transfer deal with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher, according to Miguel Angel Corona.

Valencia sporting director Corona says Atletico also wanted to sign Javi Guerra from his club, and it seems this meant they tried to pull the plug on their move for Gallagher late on.

However, Gallagher to Atletico Madrid is now set to go through, even though Fabrizio Romano also said there were moments of tension in this deal earlier in the week.

It could be that Romano was referring to the incident Corona has also been describing, though it now looks like this has been sorted out, and Gallagher will indeed end up leaving Stamford Bridge to finalise his move to Madrid.

The England international was impressive for Chelsea last season and should be a decent signing for Atletico, with many Blues fans also surely set to be disappointed to see him go.

Gallagher transfer: Did it almost fall through?

Speaking to Relevo about Gallagher and Guerra, Corona said: “I am going to try to tell facts, objectively. There is an agreement on Sunday between Lay Hoon Chan and the largest shareholder of Atletico Madrid [Miguel Angel Gil Marin], documentation is being filled out with the player.

“And on Wednesday morning, given the delay in the return of documents, there is a question towards Atletico Madrid, what is the situation and they tell us that they are trying to get out of Chelsea’s operation with Gallagher.

“It was the first news that we and Javi Guerra had about it, that both operations were linked, and we got out of there. There had been constant exchange of calls, Whatsapps… And at no time had they notified us.

“Atletico and we agreed on that agreement on Sunday, on Monday in the face of certain journalistic information, we asked and they themselves told us to be calm that they were trying to get out of that operation, that their objective was only Javi Guerra.”