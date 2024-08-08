Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has spoken very clearly about his future plans despite transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal and others in recent times.

The Brazil international has been mentioned as being on the Gunners’ radar by the Evening Standard and other sources in the past few months, but a move has not yet materialised and he’s now suggested he’s perfectly happy to stay at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes has shone since joining Newcastle from Lyon a few years ago, earning the reputation for being one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and like someone who could easily make the step up to playing for one of the big six, or another major European side.

Still, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Guimaraes has now made it clear he sees his future at Newcastle for the time being, so that will surely reassure any Magpies fans who may have been concerned about losing this star player to a rival…

?????? Bruno Guimarães: “I'm very happy at Newcastle, I never said I would like to leave!”. “I always said I would like to put my name in the club's history. I can’t wait to do my best for the club and the fans”. pic.twitter.com/2CBZcre39C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2024

Newcastle didn’t have the best season last term, but there will surely be high hopes for them in the 2024/25 campaign if they can keep hold of their star players, as they’ve managed to do so far this summer, with Guimaraes still at the club, while Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have also not moved on despite some speculation that they could do so.

This is a blow for Arsenal, however, who could do with Guimaraes or someone similar coming in, even if they already invested big money in Declan Rice this time last year.

The Gunners surely need a midfielder of this type to come in as an upgrade on the ageing and injury-prone Thomas Partey, who also has just a year left on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Merino to Arsenal could be a similar kind of deal to keep an eye on, though he’s not quite in the same league as Guimaraes.