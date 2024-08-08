Hansi Flick rules out hugely important signing for Barcelona

There’s no denying that Hansi Flick has it all to do for Barcelona during the forthcoming 2024/25 season, given that eternal rivals Real Madrid were well ahead of the Catalan giants last season.

In the end, Barca finished the domestic campaign some 10 points behind Los Blancos, who also went on to secure another Champions League title, as well as signing Kylian Mbappe.

The presidential tenure of Josep Maria Bartomeu has done untold damage to Barca who, even now, are finding it difficult to be able to sign players of the calibre which they’re used to.

Hansi Flick has set his stall out at Barcelona

One area where they’ve struggled is in defensive midfield.

No one could ever replace Sergio Busquets there, and it would be ridiculous to even try, but the fact remains that the way in which Barca play, they need a pivot there.

Flick has already flexed his muscles at the club with news being reported that he isn’t interested in buying players for that area of the pitch.

Such a proclamation might see Barcelona fans with their head in their hands, but it appears that the German coach knows exactly what he’s doing.

According to Fichajes, Flick has been really impressed by young pairing, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal, and given that one of Barca’s major tenets is to bring through players from their La Masia academy, it would seem that both players will form part of next season’s first team.

What isn’t clear is whether Flick prefers one player over the other, or if he intends to rotate them.

If he’s able to bridge the gap to Real Madrid whilst also ensuring that the La Masia conveyor belt keeps turning, that will absolutely be a win-win as far as current president, Joan Laporta, is concerned.