Ibrahima Konate is facing an uncertain future at Liverpool amid reports Arne Slot has major concerns about the defender.

Joining from RB Leipzig three years ago for a reported £36 million fee, Konate, 25, was expected to succeed Virgil Van Dijk as the Reds’ main centre-back. Things haven’t quite gone as the Frenchman would have hoped though.

Starting in just half of Liverpool’s Premier League games (17) for the past two seasons, Konate failed to become Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice centre-back, and now Slot also has concerns of his own.

Arne Slot not keen Ibrahima Konate

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Slot “doesn’t fancy” the 25-year-old amid questions surrounding his injury record, and performance levels, both in-game and in training.

The outlet’s latest report suggests Konate’s Anfield future is now under threat, and while a transfer may not materialise this summer, the centre-back could find his playing time reduced even further.

Liverpool’s number five has featured in just one pre-season friendly — the Reds’ 3-0 win over Manchester United — but saw his performance criticised by some fans on social media.

Nevertheless, with just two years left on his deal, the upcoming season feels like it could determine whether or not the 25-year-old remains a Liverpool player beyond his current contract.