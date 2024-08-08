Bid made: Arsenal table €20m offer for transfer of versatile wide-man

Arsenal have reportedly made a €20million bid for the transfer of Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, along with Borussia Dortmund.

Both clubs are said to have tabled €20m offers to Fenerbahce, only to be told that they will need to come back with improved bids closer to €35m, according to Turkish outlet Nutuk.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will improve their offer for Kadioglu, but this is a player they have been linked with for some time, and he seems like he could be a decent option for the Gunners due to his versatility.

The Turkey international can play left-back or right-back, as well as as a winger, so he could be just the kind of squad player Mikel Arteta would benefit from having over the course of a long and gruelling campaign.

Sources have previously told CaughtOffside that Brighton were also preparing an offer to try to sign Kadioglu, who has been scouted and monitored by a number of clubs in England and elsewhere in Europe for some time.

Arsenal have already strengthened their left-back options by bringing in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer, so it perhaps seems unnecessary to spend too much on another player who’d play a similar role.

If Kadioglu were to be available for more like €20m, that might be worth Arsenal’s while, but any higher than that would probably be seen as too expensive.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Dortmund try again or if any other clubs do end up firming up their interest in the 24-year-old.