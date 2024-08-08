Leicester frontrunners to land Brighton forward this weekend

Leicester City are leading the race to sign Brighton star Facundo Buonanotte and they could beat Scottish champions Celtic to sign the player, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s rumored that Buonanotte’s medical at Leicester might happen today.

The Foxes are hoping to find a loan arrangement that would allow him to play in their colors for the whole season.

Last season, Buonanotte made 36 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, with four goals and one assist.

The 19-year-old forward is a target for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers as the player has been linked to a potential departure from the Seagulls.

Brighton are content that he is leaving on a loan, and it looks like Leicester are the team that will be signing the player.

Feyenoord were reportedly in the process of completing a deal with the player, however, Leicester were reportedly “working on the deal in the background” and they have now won the race to sign him.

The Foxes are strengthening their squad this summer as they are looking to continue their stay in the Premier League beyond next season.

After losing manager Enzo Maresca and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leicester were off to a poor start to the summer but after making some signings under new manager Steve Cooper, they are slowly building a competitive squad.