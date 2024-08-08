Liverpool given hope to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle on one condition

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon all summer.

The Magpies thought about cashing in on the England international when they were in trouble with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, after the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, their financial concerns were eased and they decided against selling their attacker.

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United forward Michael Owen has given the Reds some hope of signing the former Everton player.

Owen has claimed that the Merseyside club can still sign Gordon if Newcastle United become desperate to sell him due financial issues.

The former striker feels that if the Magpies run into financial issues again, it could work in the favour of the Reds and they can make the deal happen.

“There’s no doubt Anthony Gordon is a talented boy,” Premier League legend Owen told Casino Hawks, as reported by The Mirror.

“Obviously, there’s a little bit of history there, being an Everton player and now being up in Newcastle.

More Stories / Latest News Latest poor transfer decision from Chelsea could top the lot West Ham could be set to cash in on another Chelsea transfer mistake from Todd Boehly Fabrizio Romano’s overnight update will have Liverpool fans eating out of the palm of his hand



“I can’t imagine, unless Newcastle are suffering with the money side of things, then I can’t imagine they’ll want to get rid of one of their most exciting young players.

“He’s done really well at Newcastle since he’s been there, so I’m sure Eddie Howe is desperate to keep him. I’m not sure how credible that story can be, but that is the type of player, if somebody like that came available, then of course that’s the type of player Liverpool should be interested in.”

Anthony Gordon is keen to join Liverpool

Gordon’s head is reportedly turned by interest from Liverpool and the player is open to join Arne Slot’s team.

He was in brilliant form for Eddie Howe’s team last season when he scored 11 goals in the Premier League along with 10 assists.

The former Everton player has shown he can perform at the top level and not only score goals but also create them for his teammates.

The Reds would love to have a player like Gordon in their team but Newcastle would give it their all to keep hold of their prized asset.