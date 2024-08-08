Liverpool are in the market for a new central midfielder and have reportedly identified Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as a top target.

The Reds are yet to make a first-team signing this summer but are believed to be frontrunners for Zubimendi.

The Spanish playmaker is on the radar of several top clubs, but none have successfully convinced him to make the switch. That could be about to change though with The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently claiming sources within Sociedad expect the player to agree to move to Anfield.

There remains a lot of work to do before any agreement can be reached and a transfer announced though.

Liverpool make Martin Zubimendi release clause decision

However, the good news for Arne Slot is according to Fichajes, key figures inside Liverpool have agreed to pay the Spain international’s release clause — believed to be worth £52 million (€60 million).

If triggered, and a deal agreed, 25-year-old Zubimendi would become the Reds’ fifth most expensive-ever signing behind goalkeeper Alisson (€62.5 million), midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (€70 million), centre-back Virgil Van Dijk (€84.5 million) and striker Darwin Nunez (€85 million).

Since being promoted to Sociedad’s first-team in 2020, Zubimendi, who has three years left on his contract, has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 188 games in all competitions.

The playmaker has lifted three major trophies throughout his professional career including the 2019-20 Spanish Cup and this summer’s European Championship.