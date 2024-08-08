Liverpool are working to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

And according to recent reports, the 25-year-old midfielder is not the only La Liga star who could make his way to Anfield.

Interestingly, Spanish outlet Fichajes claim the Reds, led by new manager Arne Slot, have emerged as one of the ‘main suitors’ to offer Rodrygo a way out of Real Madrid following Kylian Mbappe’s recent arrival.

Rodrygo could seek Real Madrid exit following Kylian Mbappe arrival

Although the Brazilian has been a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti’s side since he arrived from Santos in 2019, the 23-year-old now faces an uncertain future following the signing of Mbappe from PSG earlier this summer.

The Frenchman’s capture on a free transfer is undoubtedly a major coup for Los Blancos but Ancelotti must work out how best to include the superstar in his preferred lineup.

The 2018 World Cup winner’s reluctance to play as a number nine will likely force Madrid to play him on the wing. The problem this creates for Rodrygo is that teammate Vinicius Junior is virtually undroppable.

The Brazilian is a candidate to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, and although he is likely to miss out on the prestigious award to Manchester City midfielder and favourite Rodri, the South American remains one of Europe’s most prolific wide-attackers.

And that could force Rodrygo to take on a more squad-focused and rotational role — something he has not yet experienced at the Santiago Bernabeu after making 53 La Liga starts in the past two seasons.

Liverpool and Man City ‘main suitors’ for Brazilian

Consequently, and likely to welcome the challenge of playing in the Premier League, Rodrygo has been linked with a high profile transfer to two of England’s biggest clubs.

In addition to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are also credited with having an interest. The Cityzens are on lookout for an attacking replacement for Atletico Madrid-bound Julian Alvarez after the Argentine agreed a transfer worth a reported £82 million (€90 million).

Real Madrid are believed to value Rodrygo at £77.5 million (€90 million) and could begin negotiations for their number 11 before the close of the summer transfer window.