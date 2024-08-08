Former Man United ace lists demands as Serie A switch on the cards

For a professional football player in decent form to suddenly drop out of the game entirely for over a year sounds like a tall tail indeed, but that’s exactly the fate which has befallen former Man United custodian, David de Gea.

The Spaniard was pushed aside by United manager, Erik ten Hag, who clearly wanted to bring in his own man in Andre Onana.

Depending on your point of view, Onana has either been a significant upgrade on de Gea or a bit of a liability.

Ex-Man United ace de Gea could be making a return shortly

In any event, 14 months after he last kicked a ball professionally, de Gea is still without a club.

That might be about to change, however, after page seven of Wednesday’s Corriere dello Sport (detailed by Football Italia) noted that the keeper had set out his demands to Fiorentina, who had expressed an interest in his services.

De Gea, 33, has asked for a one-year deal and an option for a second and wants €2m net as well as another €1m in add-ons. That figure is to increase to €3m in the second year with another €1m in add-ons.

It isn’t clear at this stage if La Viola will accept those terms at this point, though they’ll need to make a quick decision if they want de Gea to begin the season between the posts for them.

From the player’s point of view, if he doesn’t sign up for someone soon, he could well be spending another few months twiddling his thumbs.

It would appear that his demands have been a major reason behind the inability to secure a move to this point.

If he can come to an acceptable arrangement with Fiorentina, however, his hiatus from the game could soon be over.