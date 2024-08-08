Man United want another striker as Jadon Sancho remains target for PSG

Man United are reportedly looking to further bolster their attack despite already bringing in a new striker.

The Red Devils made Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee their first summer signing after agreeing to a £36.5 million deal with Bologna.

The Netherlands international is set to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund after the 21-year-old led United’s attack alone last season.

Now with Zirkzee as part of the squad and handed the team’s iconic number 11 shirt, the 23-year-old is primed to make his club debut during Saturday’s Community Shield against rivals Manchester City.

Man United looking to sign another striker

Despite having Zirkzee and Hojlund among his attacking options, Erik Ten Hag, according to a recent report from Football Insider, is keen to sign another striker.

Although the Dutchman recently revealed backup plans to use Jadon Sancho as a striker, the winger could be sold before the start of the season.

The 24-year-old endured an up-and-down campaign last season. A public falling out with his manager forced a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund, and although the pair have since put their differences aside, United appear eager to offload the troublesome wide-man.

Paris Saint-Germain, who are continuing to identify players to replace the recently departed Kylian Mbappe, are believed to be working on a deal. The Ligue 1 giants could offer the former City academy graduate a chance to reignite his career.