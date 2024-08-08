Man United considering walking away from move to sign long term target

Manchester United have been linked with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt all summer.

The Dutch defender is a long term target of the Red Devils and manager Erik ten Hag has chased him since becoming the manager of the Premier League club.

Now, after two years, the Red Devils have revived their interest in signing the player and de Ligt is open to joining Man United but the Premier League club are struggling to reach a deal with Bayern Munich.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United could walk away from a deal to sign the Netherlands international centre-back this summer as they are not going to bow down to the demands of Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils have signed a defender in Leny Yoro this summer but they want another defender as ten Hag eyes an overhaul of his defense after the poor performances of last season.

The United defense looked shaky all season and conceded silly goals while some of the players in their back line faced fitness issues consistently.

They want another centre-back and de Ligt is the one they are keen to sign. The injury to Yoro has made it more clear that a new centre-back is needed at the club this summer.

As per the report, the German giants are demanding a fee of £43million but Man United are not willing to match that and that could result in the Red Devils walking away from the deal.

Despite Bayern Munich making progress in their pursuit of signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah this summer which would have made the departure of de Ligt easy from Allianz Arena, the Red Devils have still struggled to agree a fee with the Bundesliga club.

Man United have taken a stubborn stance on transfer dealings

The Premier League club have been linked with Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton along with de Ligt but a move to sign the English defender would prove to be more expensive than the Dutch defender.

The Red Devils are facing a similar situation in their pursuit of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte and they are now looking at alternatives for their midfield signing.

It shows that Man United are not willing to pay over the odds for their targets and they have learned from their past mistakes.