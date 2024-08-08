Manchester United duo ‘doubts’ for Community Shield

Manchester United could be without two senior players for their first game of the season.

The Red Devils, despite being huge underdogs, put in arguably their best performance of the past few years to beat Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens 2-1 in last season’s FA Cup final.

City, although coming up short in the FA Cup, did lift their sixth Premier League title though. The Blue half of Manchester pipped Arsenal to the title by two points.

Consequently, with both Manchester sides lifting England’s two biggest honours, the pair will now square off back at Wembley for the right to lift the Community Shield.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof doubts for Community Shield

However, for United, if they’re to lift the first trophy of the season, they may be forced to do so without the help of centre-back pairing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

The club have confirmed the pair are ‘doubts’ for the game.

“Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are also doubts for Saturday’s game against City,” the 20-time league winners posted on their website.

If Maguire and Lindelof are unavailable, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans will be expected to partner at the back due to Leny Yoro, who joined from Lille last month, sidelined through injury for around 12 weeks.

Saturday’s Community Shield will kick off at 3 p.m. (UK time) and be broadcast live on ITV.