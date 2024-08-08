Marseille have submitted a new bid for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The Ligue 1 club have already signed Mason Greenwood from Manchester United but Roberto De Zerbi is keen to bolster his options and has identified Nketiah as a top target.

The 25-year-old is available for transfer after slipping down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order. Not even a backup to Gabriel Jesus, London-born Nketiah was overlooked by his manager who used midfielder Kai Havertz up front instead.

Consequently, in search of regular minutes, the Arsenal number 14 is understandably keen to team up with De Zerbi in France.

Marseille launch fresh bid for Eddie Nketiah

And seeing his chances of getting a move boosted by leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Nketiah has become the subject of a new bid from Marseille with Arsenal agreeing to open negotiations.

The two clubs will now restart talks after the French club failed to make progress earlier in the window.

With Nketiah still having three years left on his contract, Arsenal are in a strong position, however, failure to meet Marseille’s expectations could see the transfer collapse again.

Since being promoted to the Gunners’ first-team in 2019, Nketiah, who also has one England cap to his name, has scored 38 goals and registered seven assists in 168 games in all competitions.