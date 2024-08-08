Liverpool’s Martin Zubimendi pursuit under threat due to Real Sociedad manager

Liverpool are pushing to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi ahead of the new season getting underway next week and it is being reported that it could be under threat due to the La Liga club’s manager Imanol Alguacil becoming involved in the deal.

It was reported on Wednesday by several outlets that the Premier League club have identified the Spanish star as their number one target for this summer as Arne Slot is keen to add a new number six to his squad as the Merseyside club are light in this area of the pitch.

Liverpool are hoping to negotiate a transfer fee with Sociedad but if they cannot achieve this, the English giants are prepared to activate the €60m release clause in Zubimendi’s contract.

The Spanish outfit are aware of the Reds’ interest in the 25-year-old and it has been reported that the midfielder is open to a move to Anfield.

However, on Thursday the tune coming out of Spain sounded a little different as Real Sociedad have launched an intense charm offensive to try and keep the player.

According to the Daily Mail, Zubimendi has yet to decide on his future and now Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is leading a drive to persuade the 25-year-old to stay put for one more season.

The Spanish coach, who handed Zubimendi his first-team debut in 2019, has held several meetings with the Euro 2024 winner this week as he tries to tempt him away from Liverpool.

Part of the club’s charm offensive includes reiterating how good the 25-year-old’s life is in San Sebastian but it remains to be seen if this works.

Liverpool will not be worried about the latest Martin Zubimendi update

Liverpool and fans of the Premier League club should not be worried about this latest update as what else are Real Sociedad supposed to do? The 25-year-old is a key player for the La Liga club and they clearly want to keep him for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Spanish outfit are very likely to lose the midfielder to Liverpool this summer and therefore, the club have nothing to lose in trying to convince the player to stay.

Only time will tell if they succeed in their attempts but the likelihood of Zubimendi moving to Anfield this summer seems very high.