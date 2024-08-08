Newcastle fan favourite midfielder admits he could leave the club

Newcastle United midfielder faces an uncertain future at the club after not being given enough opportunities to play.

The Magpies are going through some big changes this summer as manager Eddie Howe prepares his team for the new season.

A number of players have been released including Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett while new signings have arrived to strengthen the defense and the goalkeeping department.

One Newcastle player faces an uncertain future at the club and his latest comments have suggested that he could leave.

Jamie Miley, 20-year-old midfielder, was injured for a large part of last season but this season he has been re-integrated into the team in the preseason.

He has featured for the Magpies in the preseason but his long term future at the club is questionable.

The midfielder said, as reported by The Shields Gazette:

“Obviously I was in America last year but I was unfortunate to get the knee injury.

“I’m hoping to stay fit and I’ve been playing centre-midfield like I have most of my career but obviously dropping in at right-back as well, I’m quite enjoying. Wherever the manager wants to play me, I’ll play there.”

On his future, the midfielder said:

“I don’t know at the minute to be honest.

“We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and before the end of the transfer window and whether I can maybe go out on loan but I’m not sure yet. Hopefully the bigger idea is to stay here long-term and do what my brother did, that’s the picture but we’ll see what happens.”

These are looking like words of a player who is not sure of his place in the team and who could be heading out of the club.

He wants to stay long term at Newcastle but he would have to show that he can stay fit consistently and earn his place in the team.