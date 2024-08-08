Newcastle United are preparing to send Isaac Hayden out on loan ahead of the new season.

Having spent last season on loan with Standard Liege and QPR, the Magpies midfielder appears to have no future in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans.

However, still with two years left on his contract, which, according to Spotrac, includes a £22,000-per week wage, getting Hayden off their books permanently is proving problematic for the northeast club.

Championship trio chasing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden

Consequently, another loan move looks to be on the cards. According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Championship trio Hull City, West Brom and former loaning side QPR are among those most interested.

A return to Loftus Road could be the 29-year-old’s preference having spent the second half of last season there. The Chelmsford-born midfielder, who is also eligible to play internationally for Jamacia, started 12 Championship games under Marti Cifuentes and is understandably wanted by the Spaniard again.

Nevertheless, with Hull City and West Brom both also in the mix to sign the outcasted midfielder, fans must await the player’s final decision ahead of Friday’s first round of Championship fixtures.

During his time at St. James’ Park. Hayden, who joined from Arsenal’s youth academy in 2016, has scored seven goals and registered 10 assists in 171 games in all competitions.