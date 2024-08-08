Neymar Jr. embroiled in new scandal amid paternity allegations

Neymar Jr. is once again at the centre of controversy, this time facing allegations of fathering a 10-year-old Hungarian girl named Jazmin Zoe.

The allegations surfaced recently, with model Gabriella Gáspár claiming that her daughter was conceived during a brief encounter with Neymar in 2013, following a Brazil match in Bolivia.

As per the report from O Globo, Neymar, who currently has three children from different relationships, has reportedly agreed to take a DNA test to address the situation and determine whether he is indeed the father.

Neymar is no stranger to scandals

This latest controversy is not the first time Neymar has found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

In 2019, he was accused of rape by Brazilian woman Najila Trindade, who claimed that the incident took place in a Paris hotel. Neymar vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that the encounter was consensual.

The case was eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence, but it left a lasting stain on his reputation.

In addition to that, Neymar has faced criticism for his behaviour on and off the pitch. His 2017 transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, which remains the most expensive transfer in football history, was overshadowed by disputes over unpaid bonuses and a legal battle with his former club.

Fans have also accused Neymar of feigning injuries to avoid playing during his sister’s birthday celebrations, citing a curious pattern of injuries around that time each year.

As Neymar deals with this latest personal challenge, his career remains defined by a mix of on-field brilliance, injuries, and off-field controversies.

