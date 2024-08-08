Chelsea planning medical for imminent signing in major European capital today

Chelsea are reportedly planning a medical for Samu Omorodion in Paris today as they close in on signing the talented young striker from Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with the Italian journalist stating that the Blues are working to get the medical tests done in the French capital today, with Omorodion currently there for the Olympics.

See below for details from Romano as he provides his latest update on the Omorodion to Chelsea saga, following on from the exclusive insight he provided us with for his Daily Briefing column earlier today…

?? Understand Chelsea are planning to book medical for Samu Omorodion in Paris today. Deal done for £34.5m to Atlético Madrid, Omorodion will sign seven year contract after medical. ??? pic.twitter.com/aSeJFds30c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2024

Omorodion shone on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season and could have been a useful addition to Diego Simeone’s Atletico squad this summer, though in the end it seemed they preferred to go in a different direction.

Julian Alvarez is on his way to Atletico Madrid, and that has freed up Omorodion to leave for Chelsea, in what should be a fine move for them to strengthen their attack.

Omorodion transfer: Is he the striker Chelsea need?

Omorodion looks like he could be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who was not entirely consistent in his first season in west London last term, though he improved as the campaign went on.

It may be that a similarly young and raw player like Omorodion will encounter similar problems, and that what Chelsea really needed was a more proven and experienced player like Victor Osimhen.

Players like that aren’t cheap, though, so it could be that CFC will end up looking smart by going for a younger up-and-coming player like Omorodion who can be an option for both the present and the future.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals in 35 games in all competitions last season, which isn’t the most convincing return, but which perhaps shows his potential as he continues to develop and now gets the chance to play alongside better players.