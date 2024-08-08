Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how imminent Chelsea transfer could trigger another deal

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into how the Samu Omorodion to Chelsea deal could impact Marc Guiu’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the Omorodion deal is nearly done, with the only thing slowing down the Spanish forward’s medical being the fact that he’s currently preparing for his appearance at the Olympics final.

With Omorodion heading to Chelsea, it could now be that a loan departure for Guiu will be discussed, with the youngster only recently joining from Barcelona, but perhaps now facing even more of an uphill battle to break into Enzo Maresca’s first-team.

Guiu has had some decent moments in pre-season with the Blues, but one imagines many fans will feel a more proven player like Omorodion leading the line is essential to help the team improve on last season, when they spent much of the campaign in mid-table and often struggled to finish their chances.

Omorodion transfer and what it means for Guiu loan

Discussing the striker situation at CFC, Romano said: “Samu Omorodion is now set to leave Atletico to sign for Chelsea.

“Omorodion will become a new Chelsea player – the verbal agreement is done and we’re just waiting for the formal steps. Atletico Madrid will receive £35.4m, and although earlier in the summer they rejected a bid for Omorodion and wanted to keep the player, their stance changed when they saw the opportunity to sign a fantastic striker like Julian Alvarez.”

He added: “As for Omorodion’s medical, for now he is at the Olympics, so everything is being planned taking into consideration that he has an Olympic final to play.

“In terms of how this deal impacts other strikers, there is no news on Victor Osimhen yet, while on Marc Guiu we can confirm that a loan move is a possibility being assessed internally – Enzo Maresca will also have a say on this.”