Latest poor transfer decision from Chelsea could top the lot

With three weeks left until the transfer window closes for business for another few months, Chelsea still have the chance to do business that will afford Enzo Maresca the best opportunity of being able to start his managerial career in West London on the front foot.

The Blues haven’t had the best of times in pre-season, drawing 2-2 with Wrexham and losing 4-1 to Celtic, 4-2 to Man City and 2-1 to Real Madrid.

Their only win thus far (3-0) came against Club America, though the locals have a first chance to see their boys in action with the final pre-season game against Inter taking place at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Chelsea set to let ‘most promising’ academy star leave

The real business gets underway a week on Sunday when Chelsea face Pep Guardiola’s City side again, with the reigning Premier League champions travelling to West London.

If Maresca can begin his English top-flight campaign with a decent result in that game, it could set the tone.

Behind the scenes, work is still expected in the transfer market, though one decision that the club appears on the verge of making could top the lot.

As Football Scotland note, Leo Castledine is one of the most promising players ever to come out of the Chelsea academy, however, the 19-year-old is set to be allowed to make a loan move to Scottish giants, Rangers.

A player who has previously trained under Mauricio Pochettino could be eased out of the club for the 2024/25 season, and whilst it might only be a loan with a view to him returning further down the line, it does beg the question as to why Chelsea themselves can’t see a development pathway for him at the club.

Surely one of the pillars of any club in this day and age is the consistent production of academy graduates.

Bringing them through to the first-team should be a priority above all else, and yet Chelsea under Todd Boehly are turning their backs on their best home grown talent.

Gallagher, Chalobah, Castledine…. who’s next?