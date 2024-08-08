Premier League clubs eyeing move for Tottenham attacker with 22 goals & 9 assists; Spurs open to selling him

Tottenham Hotspur are considering selling winger Manor Solomon this summer, with interest from three Premier League clubs.

According to TBR Football, Brighton, Leicester City, and Wolves have all expressed interest in signing Solomon.

While Tottenham are open to selling the 24-year-old on a permanent deal, the report suggests that an initial loan with an option to buy next summer is the most likely outcome.

The interest in Solomon is not limited to the Premier League. Clubs from Spain and Germany are also monitoring the situation, potentially setting up a competitive market for the winger.

Manor Solomon’s time at Tottenham marred with injuries

Solomon joined Tottenham on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk but has struggled to make an impact at the North London club due to injuries.

A meniscus injury in his right knee kept him sidelined for much of the season, limiting him to just 198 minutes across five Premier League appearances, during which he managed to provide two assists.

Despite these setbacks, Solomon’s previous performances for Shakhtar, where he scored 22 goals and provided 9 assists in 106 appearances, make him an attractive target for mid-table Premier League clubs looking to bolster their attacking options.

Tottenham’s openness to a sale stems from the potential financial benefit. Since Solomon was signed on a free transfer, any sale would result in a pure profit for the club, which could be a motivating factor in their willingness to negotiate.