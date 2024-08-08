Real Madrid eyeing move for highly-rated Chelsea ace who Maresca really likes; club could be forced to sell him

Josh Acheampong, the 18-year-old right-back from Chelsea, is catching the eye of two European giants – Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Both clubs are reportedly interested in securing the young talent’s services as they seek to strengthen their defensive options.

Chelsea could be forced to sell Acheampong

According to The Independent, PSG and Real Madrid are keen on Josh Acheampong, who has been making waves with his impressive performances.

Despite Chelsea’s reluctance to part with him and new manager Enzo Maresca’s high regard for the player, the club may be compelled to consider offers due to Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are believed to be eyeing a deal in the region of £15 million for Acheampong.

The young defender’s versatility, capable of playing both as a right-back and a centre-back, significantly enhances his appeal to potential suitors.

Acheampong’s development at Chelsea

Acheampong has been with Chelsea since joining the club’s academy as an Under-8. He steadily rose through the ranks, eventually signing his first professional contract in January this year. The England U18 international made his senior debut for Chelsea in May, appearing as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Though Acheampong has two years remaining on his contract with Chelsea, the club might be open to considering offers from top European clubs if they meet their valuation.