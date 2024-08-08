Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City ace is “appreciated by Tottenham”

Tottenham are looking to sign a new right-back this summer as they prepare themselves to lose Emerson Royal to AC Milan in the near future.

Spurs have been involved in talks regarding Royal’s potential exit for quite some time now.

Although the Premier League club are yet to reach an agreement with the Italian giants, the general feeling is that Royal is heading out of the club this summer and Spurs are preparing to sign his replacement.

According to information provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport, the Premier League club are interested in Manchester City defender Issa Kabore.

Spurs already have Pedro Porro at the club but they need to add depth to the right-back position and they are seeing Man City ace as the player who can provide that.

Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyuk Yang have been signed by the club this summer but they are expected to add more players to their squad.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“Tottenham would look to fill the gap, for sure, because they have Pedro Porro, but they would need one more player.

“It’s true that Kabore at Manchester City, former Luton Town player, is appreciated by Tottenham.

“But I’m told he is not the only option. So there are several possibilities being considered.”

Kabore impressed on his loan spell at Luton Town last season and his performances have caught the attention of Tottenham.

The Burkina Faso international featured in 24 Premier League matches for Luton during his loan spell.

Tottenham move can help with Issa Kabore’s development

With the right-back position at Man City out of his reach, he could favour a move to Tottenham who provide an easier route to the first team.

Considering the quality Man City have at the club, Spurs offer a better chance of featuring in the starting line up.

The 23-year-old defender has been sent on loan to Troyes, Marseille and Luton Town after joining Man City in 2020.

However, a permanent move away from the club could be arriving soon for the talented right-back.