Spurs working on targets to sign for three positions

Spurs are reportedly targeting players for three positions before the close of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Ange Postecoglou is eager to reinforce both Spurs’ attack and defence.

Failing to bring in a direct replacement for Harry Kane following the 30-year-old’s move to Bayern Munich last year, Spurs are in desperate need of a new number nine.

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke has emerged as a target in recent days but with the Cherries demanding as much as £65 million, a deal remains a complicated one to conclude. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is another player heavily linked.

Dominic Solanke has emerged as a summer transfer target for Spurs.

Spurs want signings for three positions

In addition to a new striker, the Lilywhites are believed to want to be targeting another winger and left-back.

Manor Solomon is a candidate to leave on loan as the Israel international looks to overcome an injury-struck campaign last season. Elsewhere, Ryan Sessegnon recently joined Fulham, leaving Postecoglou short of left-sided defensive options.

So far, youngster Archie Gray has been Spurs’ biggest signing of the window. The highly-rated starlet joined from Championship side Leeds United last month for a reported £30 million fee. The versatile young defender has been joined by Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall and winger Min-hyeok Yang — both just 18-years-old.

