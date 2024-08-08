Striker set for Hull City medical despite links with Leeds

Just like big changes have been made at Leeds United this summer following their failure to get promoted to the Premier League, similar changes have happened at Hull City.

The Tigers failed to finish in the top six of the Championship standings and since then, a number of players have left the club for a new chapter in their career.

Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves have been sold while players like Fabio Carvalho, Anass Zaroury, Tyler Morton and Liam Delap have returned to their respective clubs following the end of their loan spell.

The only constant thing at Leeds United is that they still have Daniel Farke as their manager.

Hull City have appointed new manager Tim Walter this summer and he has been given the responsibility to make changes at the club.

One of the players he is targeting is Leeds United target Liam Millar and going by the latest reports, the Tigers have won the race to sign the player.

Matthew Scianitti has claimed that the player is set to undergo a medical at Hull City after the Championship club agreed a fee of £3 million with FC Basel.

Liam Millar’s move to Hull City is nearing completion. Toronto native will move from FC Basel in Switzerland back to the English Championship for 3.5m Euros on a 3yr deal plus an option. Millar travelling to London to complete medical and paperwork @TSN_Sports @TSNSoccer #CanMNT — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 7, 2024

With Leeds not making a serious attempt to sign the player, it clearly shows that they are interested in signing Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe.

After losing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United this summer, they need to replace him and they have already identified their target.