Arsenal advised to sign Premier League star who’d add 25 goals a season to their team

Arsenal have been advised to seal the transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer as he’d add 25 goals a season to their team, according to Paul Scholes.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes is clearly a big fan of Toney, suggesting that the England international would surely score that number of goals for basically any Premier League club.

Arsenal didn’t exactly struggle in front of goal last season as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard shared the scoring burden out quite evenly, but there’s surely a case to be made for Mikel Arteta bringing in more of an out-and-out goal-scorer to help his side get over the line in the title race.

Arsenal came so close to ending their twenty-year wait to win the league last season, with Manchester City only pipping them on the final day, and one has to wonder if they could have gone all the way if they’d had a more clinical finisher in that difficult period they had before the winter break.

Toney transfer: Is he just what Arsenal need?

Toney has a proven scoring record at this level, and Scholes told The Overlap that he can see the 28-year-old giving the Gunners that edge they need.

“It’s hard to say they’ve not got enough up there because of the amount of goals they scored,” Scholes said.

“It was ridiculous, but I do think signing a centre forward would help. Signing an out and out number nine who will guarantee you 25 goals, obviously that would help.

“Are those players out there? Ivan Toney has been mentioned a lot, I think he scores 25 goals in that Arsenal team. I think he scores 25 goals in a lot of teams.”

Arsenal might prefer to go for a younger player, but there’s a bit of a shortage on the market right now, so fans would surely welcome Toney as a Plan B option at the very least.