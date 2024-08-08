Tottenham could sign new winger as Spurs open to sending 25-year-old on loan

Tottenham could dip into the transfer market to sign a new winger as the North London club are open to sending Manor Solomon out on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are ready to accept loan proposals for the 25-year-old as the winger is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Solomon has taken part in Tottenham’s pre-season preparations coming off the bench in the Premier League side’s 3-2 win over Vissel Kobe as part of their tour of South Korea and Japan, however, the Israel international has not done enough to impress his Australian coach.

The winger has not played a competitive game for Tottenham in 11 months after suffering a serious knee injury at the start of last season.

Up until then, Solomon had played six games for Spurs in all competitions and even bagged two assists in a 5-2 win over Burnley.

The 25-year-old has a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2028 but it looks like the winger has no future at the London club. A loan move will help put the player in the shop window as the North London club’s plan is likely to sell the former Fulham star in 2025.

Tottenham may need to sign another winger this summer

Should Solomon leave, that could see Tottenham move for a new winger as the Premier League club have also allowed Bryan Gil to depart North London on loan to Girona during the current transfer window.

Postecoglou is not blessed with many natural wide players in his Spurs squad at present and it would be a smart move to bring in another.

Tottenham are currently focused on providing their Australian coach with a new number nine but once that has been completed, the North London side need to address the wide areas.