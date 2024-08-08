“The money is big” – £60m Tottenham star admits that “there has been an offer from Saudi”

Tottenham forward Richarlison has revealed that an offer has arrived for him from Saudi Arabia ahead of the Premier League kicking off next week but the Brazilian doesn’t plan on accepting it.

Spurs have been in the market for a new number nine this summer and over the past week have been linked to Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The North London side are expected to add one of these to their ranks before the transfer window shuts and that has cast doubt over the future of Richarlison as it means that the Brazilian is likely to spend the upcoming campaign on the bench.

The Brazil international will not be happy about this and it was reported by Football Insider this week that Tottenham are hoping to ship the 27-year-old to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Richarlison has been at Tottenham since 2022 having made the £60m switch from Everton but it is a transfer that has not worked out for anyone. The forward has struggled to live up to expectations in North London and it seems that Postecoglou doesn’t count on the player a lot ahead of the new season as the Spurs boss prepares for the arrival of new number nine.

However, the Brazilian has now admitted that he doesn’t intend on moving to the Middle East this summer, no matter the money that is offered to him.

Tottenham’s Richarlison unveils thoughts on move to Saudi Arabia

Speaking about the links to Saudi clubs this summer, Richarlison has admitted that he has refused to move to the Middle East this summer as he wants to get back into the Brazilian national team having been dropped for the 2024 Copa America.

“There has been an offer from Saudi… but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Seleção and in the Premier League speaks louder,” the forward told ESPN Brasil via Fabrizio Romano. “The money is big but my dreams are bigger”.

This is an admirable decision from Richarlison ahead of the new season getting underway next week as the former Everton star seems determined to fight for his spot in Ange Postecoglou’s team throughout the 2024/25 campaign.