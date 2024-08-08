New contract for major Liverpool star a high priority at Anfield, talks with Arne Slot planned

Liverpool have made a new contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold a high priority at Anfield with the defender set for talks with new Reds boss Arne Slot soon.

The England international is out of contract with the Merseyside club in 2025 and that has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Anfield as a free transfer could be on the cards next summer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old is a generational talent when it comes to a right-back and is someone Liverpool will not want to lose, let only for free.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Merseyside club are calm about Alexander-Arnold’s situation but have made a contract for the full-back a high priority.

Alexander-Arnold will hold further talks with new Liverpool coach Arne Slot about his role and position next week and once that is complete, the Merseyside club will soon attempt to advance things on the contract front.

This is a crucial time for the right-back’s future at Anfield and if things don’t go to plan, that could pave the way for a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold should worry Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold is expected to pen a new deal at Liverpool as the full-back is a local boy and is next in line for the captaincy at Anfield once Virgil van Dijk moves on. The defender will also not want to see his club miss out on a large transfer fee and may agree to new terms just to help the Merseyside outfit in this way.

However, that may not stop a move to Real Madrid as the La Liga club will certainly entice the English star.

Jude Bellingham, a close friend of Alexander-Arnold’s is part of the La Liga champions’ squad and with Kylian Mbappe joining the Spanish giants this summer, they could dominate Europe for years.

What footballer would not want to be part of that? which means that Liverpool are never out of the woods when it comes to their right-back so long as interest from Madrid remains.